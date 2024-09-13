“In the members’ unanimous view, a cautious and patient approach to monetary policy was still necessary.

Decision-makers underlined that tight monetary policy continued to be key to maintaining financial market stability and to achieving the inflation target in a sustainable manner,” according to the minutes of the meeting on Aug. 27.

“However, several members indicated that after the temporary discontinuation of interest rate cuts, there might be scope for cautiously lowering interest rates further in the coming period,” the minutes added.