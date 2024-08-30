Net interest income slipped 6% to HUF 267.4 bln. Net revenue from commissions and fees rose 14% to HUF 73.4 bln, MTI wrote.

MBH booked HUF 17.5 bln for the bank levy and HUF 12.7 bln for the windfall profit tax in H1.

The amount booked for the windfall profit tax was a fraction of the HUF 46 bln paid in the base period.

MHB had total assets of HUF 11.727 tln at the end of June, up 6% from the end of 2023.

Stock of client loans rose 14% to HUF 4.987 tln. At the same time, the stock of deposits climbed 10% to HUF 7.626 tln.