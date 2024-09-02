As of September 1, the filling level of Hungary’s underground gas storage facilities has reached approximately 90%, indicating that the November target will be comfortably met ahead of schedule, MTI reports citing a statement by the ministry.

The EU first mandated in 2022 that member states with underground gas storage facilities fill them to at least 80% capacity before the start of the heating season. This common goal was raised to 90% starting in November of last year. The regulations also set specific interim targets for each country to ensure a steady buildup of reserves.

For Hungary, the EU regulation required an 86% fill level by September 1, a target that was already met by mid-August. By the beginning of autumn, Hungary’s gas storage levels essentially reached the 90% mark, which was initially set for November.

The ministry attributed this achievement to adequate preparation and continuous storage operations since April, ensuring that domestic consumers will have uninterrupted service during the upcoming winter. The total available gas reserves are approaching 5.8 billion cubic meters, which is more than the total consumption demand by both households and businesses during the last heating season. The domestic storage level, relative to consumption, remains consistently more than double the EU average, the Ministry detailed.

The high level of reserves is partly due to a mild winter and increasingly conscious consumer behavior. Hungary has exceeded EU expectations in reducing gas consumption for two consecutive periods. Member states were required to achieve a 15% reduction compared to the average of the previous five years, but Hungary surpassed this with a 20% reduction up to April of this year.

With these measures in place, the Ministry reassured that the smooth supply of gas to Hungarian households will be highly secure for the heating season starting in October.