Last year Hungarian households consumed just over 3 billion cbm of natural gas, the ministry said on social media, while the economy required 5.5 billion cbm, adding that more than 70% of total gas consumption of about 8.5 billion cbm was available before the onset of severe cold weather.

Annual consumption may fall to below 8 billion cbm this year, so reserves will likely cover a greater proportion of actual needs, the ministry said.

The EU expects member states to have gas storage facilities 90 percent full by Nov 1, and Hungary met this requirement by the start of September, it added.

Also, supplies of gas are now flowing smoothly thanks to and adequate level of imports and domestic production. Meanwhile, Hungarian household gas prices are the lowest in Europe, thanks to the government scheme to keep utility costs low, the ministry said.