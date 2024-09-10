Under the agreements with crude suppliers and pipeline operators, MOL Group takes over ownership of the affected volumes of crude at the Belarus-Ukraine border, news wire MTI reports. This is in effect since yesterday.

The updated transportation agreements and the new takeover arrangements fully comply with all relevant sanctions and provisions, including those of the European Union and Ukraine, MOL said.

Gabriel Szabó, MOL Group’s downstream VP, said the new arrangement provided a “sustainable solution” for crude transport through the Druzhba pipeline and would contribute to the security of supply in Hungary and Slovakia.