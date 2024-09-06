On János Hill in Budapest, the mercury had dropped to only 22.7°C (72.8°F) at dawn on Tuesday, breaking the national and capital’s dawn heat record for that day.

Pannonhalma (120 km west of Budapest), in western Hungary, held the national record since 1956, with 22.1°C measured. In Körösszakál (225 km southeast of Budapest), Tuesday saw a new nationwide daytime record of 36.5°C (97.7°F).

The previous record on this day had been 35°C, recorded in 1929 in Szerep (190 km southeast) and in 1944 in Békéscsaba (200 km southeast).

At Budapest’s Újpest weather station, a new daytime record of 35.1 C was measured, beating the 34.5°C level seen in 1949 at the Budatétény station.