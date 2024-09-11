However, yields are still low as many have failed to adopt new cultivation technologies, the National Agriculture Chamber (NAK) and growers association FuritVeB said in an analysis released this week.

Yields of Hungarian nut orchards are just 1-1.5 tonnes/hectare in many cases, while competitors’ yields can average 4-5 tonnes/hectare.

The area of local orchards on which growers have adopted more advanced technologies, achieving yields of 3 tonnes/hectare, is less than 3,000 hectares. Hungary’s annual nut output is about 6,450 tonnes.

NAK and FruitVeB noted that applications for funding for orchard investments under Hungary’s Common Agricultural Policy Strategic Plan would be accepted from Sep. 10.