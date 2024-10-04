Despite dynamic growth, however, the group’s IFRS result was negative, driven by items with no actual cash outflow, such as accrued interest expenses, unrealized foreign exchange losses and excess depreciation charges related to previous acquisitions due to purchase price allocation effects applied for international standards, in the first half of the year.

The 4iG Group says it has continued to implement its transformation program in line with the original roadmap; the group’s board expects this to deliver economies of scale, significantly improve sales performance and increase enterprise value by around HUF 400 bln.

The company says it has made significant efforts in domestic and international markets to ensure the group’s long-term technological development and maintain its dynamic growth.

In addition to its IT and telecom services, 4iG is entering the international manufacturing market with the acquisition of a minority (45%) stake in Remred and investments in its space technology manufacturing center in Martonvár (32 km southwest of central Budapest by road). In a bid to make its aerospace and defense industrial companies more dynamic, the management has started to organize them into holding companies and to develop international partnerships in the field.

The group has also partnered with Huawei to expand its existing data center and cloud services and create joint innovation centers for artificial intelligence research. (Editor’s note: see photo.)

5.5G Technology Demonstration

In Hungary, 4iG claims to have been the first to demonstrate 5.5G technology, which could offer users up to 10 times faster download speeds in the future.

In addition to a submarine data cable investment linking North Africa to the Western Balkans, 4iG has formed a new partnership with Telecom Egypt to establish a joint venture to operate and market services on the fastest data transmission optical fiber cable infrastructure in Egypt today.

4iG says it achieved a new record regarding group revenue and profitability in H1 2024. In its IFRS consolidated financial statements for the first half of the year, it reported net sales of HUF 328.4 bln, up 23% year-on-year, and consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of HUF 110.5 bln, up 16% year-on-year, with an EBITDA margin of 34%.

This significant increase was mainly due to the inorganic growth of Vodafone Hungary and the outstanding operating results of the subsidiaries compared to the previous period.

Normalized profit after tax amounted to a loss of HUF 1.5 bln in H1 2024. The result was negatively impacted by non-cash outflow items, typically accrued interest expenses, unrealized foreign exchange losses and depreciation charges related to previous acquisitions due to purchase price allocation effects applied for international standards.

The purchase price allocation effects of the assets acquired by the group through purchases will have a negative impact on profitability until the end of the useful life of the assets or their disposal, but they do not represent a real cash outflow, the company said.

4iG Group Background Information

The Budapest-based, majority Hungarian-owned 4iG Plc. describes itself as the leading telecommunications and IT group in Hungary and the Western Balkan regions, and it is one of the leading companies in the knowledge-based digital economy. It is listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange and says its fresh and innovative approach and its position as Hungary’s leading IT systems integrator make it a crucial business services provider in the region’s digital transformation. The group says it is continuously expanding its services, expertise, and portfolio to meet the changing needs and demands of the telecom and IT markets. It currently employs more than 8,000 people.

This article was first published in the Budapest Business Journal print issue of September 20, 2024.