According to the Semmelweis University website, the six-semester, three-year theoretical program will begin in the fall of 2025 in Budapest with 40 students, with plans to increase to 80 students annually starting the following year. After the theoretical phase, students will complete the clinical module over another three years in a unique educational model at Westpfalz-Klinikum in Rhineland-Palatinate. The German clinical training will follow the Hungarian curriculum, and graduates will receive a degree from Semmelweis University.

“We are delighted that through this cooperation, Westpfalz-Klinikum can become an attractive and internationally recognized medical training and research center. This allows us to contribute to the training of future generations of doctors and engage in renowned research projects,” said Dr. Karlheinz Seidl, medical director of Westpfalz-Klinikum.

Thorsten Hemmer, managing director of Westpfalz-Klinikum, sees the partnership as a way to retain talented young doctors. “It is very favorable for students that they can complete their clinical training here on-site, and after finishing their medical studies, they will earn a globally recognized Semmelweis degree,” he said.

The program will be taught in German, benefiting both Hungarian and German students. “The German language has a strong tradition in Hungary, and it is very popular to speak German here,” said Dr. Béla Merkely, rector of Semmelweis University.

Anja Pfeiffer, chair of the supervisory board of Westpfalz-Klinikum and city councilor of Kaiserslautern, praised the cooperation: “On-site medical education and the training of other healthcare professions here bring many benefits to the city of Kaiserslautern and the entire West Palatinate region. The healthcare structure of our densely populated region will significantly improve as a result. We believe this is a unique and forward-looking project, of which we are very proud.”

Semmelweis University has been offering German-language training since 1983.