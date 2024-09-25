In response to the evolving needs of customers, CX Services provides its partners with a comprehensive suite of services aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and driving business success, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

These services encompass omnichannel customer support, technical assistance, and other tailored BPO solutions. CX Services aspires to be a trusted partner, dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences through empathy and human-centered interactions.

“We are dedicated to establishing a new standard of excellence in the BPO industry. Our team of highly skilled professionals consistently delivers superior services that surpass our clients’ expectations,” stated Matteo Ferrari, CEO of CX Services.

“We are supporting leading brands in over 30 languages across 10 European countries, we operate from our headquarters in Budapest. Additionally, we are expanding our international presence to Africa and South America through strategic partnerships,” added Simone Olivo, Chief Operating Officer of CX Services.

Entering a new, dynamically growing and attractive market, CX is a natural evolution of WHC Group’s portfolio, the company emphasized.

“As part of the WHC Group, CX Services will enhance the BPO sector with its international management, expertise and resources. Leveraging our existing client base and a customer experience rooted in human interaction, our new business unit is poised to serve leading companies in the market,” stated Péter Berta, Co-CEO of WHC Group.

CX Services is looking to address the distinct needs of different types of companies – such as appliances retailers, e-commerce or logistics providers – and aim to support them performing better than its competitors.