Culture and Innovation Minister Balázs Hankó on Wednesday announced the launch of a HUF 181 billion European Union-funded programme to support SME innovation.

Hankó said over HUF 106 bln of the program funding would go toward investments that aimed to boost Hungarian SMEs’ exports and HUF 75 bln had been earmarked to bolster innovation at micro- and small businesses.

SMEs with annual revenue of HUF 300 million or more and headcount between 12 and 249 may apply for the export support from the middle of November.

Companies may apply for funding of between HUF 300 mln and HUF 800 mln.

Applications for the funding for micro- and small businesses will be accepted from October. Businesses with headcount of 3-49 may apply for funding of HUF 20 mln-50 mln.