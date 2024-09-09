Navracsics pointed to AI’s rapid advance and said decision-makers needed to address how to apply it in policy areas now. He added that AI could support data-driven policymaking by collecting and compiling data, and improving targeted measures with more precise data management and measurable objectives. He also mentioned AI as a tool for smart cities, public health, pandemic response, environmental sustainability and economic development.

He noted that AI was already used by the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV), the Hungarian Tourism Agency, and the Integrated Public Service Information System (IKIR), and had been applied for planning Hungary’s last European Capital of Culture program as well as for a model scheme for developing a region in the southwest of the country.

In a 2022 gauge of digital economy and society, Hungary was under the European average in terms of digital public services, integration of digital technologies, the digital readiness of the workforce and internet access, he said.

EU-funded programs have been launched to address those gaps by improving digital infrastructure, enhancing digital skills and rolling out the Digital Citizenship program, he added.