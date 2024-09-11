Évosz said it was time to “rethink” the strict conditions for using savings in voluntary pension funds. Allowing savings set aside for 10 years to be used, with tax preferences, for home purchase or renovation would help older Hungarians living in homes in need of upgrades, especially in smaller settlements, it added.

Évosz said existing local capacity would be sufficient to accommodate the demand created by such measures.

The federation’s head, László Koji pointed to the need for home loan rates to fall, too.

As long as rates stay over the 5pc “psychological barrier”, no significant improvement on the home market is expected, he added.