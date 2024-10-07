Experts from various sectors gathered in Hotel Dorothea early on September 17 to discuss how advancements in digitalization and drone technologies are shaping the future. The event featured two roundtable discussions, offering insights into integrating digital and drone technologies into military operations and how these innovations influence civil society.

The second panel, chaired by Wolf Illner, managing director of BSD, addressed the broad spectrum of drone applications, charting the progress of the technology from a toy to a weapon of war. The discussion underlined the importance of developing a resilient drone ecosystem, integrating both civilian and military expertise.

The roundtable featured notable experts of the field: DND’s Mihály Czeglédi, Airbus DS Airborne Solutions’ Stefan Loebel, Rotors and Cams’ Emese Balogh, and Pro Patria Electronics’ Nándor Baranyai.

Now you can listen to the discussion in podcast format as well:

The event was made possible with the support of three other business organizations, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hungary, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hungary and the Swiss-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and the participation of 4iG, Airbus Hungary, CAE, DND, Elbit Systems, PwC and Pro Patria.