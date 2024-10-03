Experts from various sectors gathered in Hotel Dorothea early on September 17 to discuss how advancements in digitalization and drone technologies are shaping the future.

The event featured two roundtable discussions, offering insights into integrating digital and drone technologies into military operations and how these innovations influence civil society. We engaged in stimulating discussions surrounding the future of the defense industry in Hungary, with a special focus on digitalization and drone technology.

Keynote speakers and expert panelists shared invaluable insights on the intersection of civilian and military digital infrastructures, while also exploring the opportunities and challenges that drones bring to the table. From the strategic importance of securing digital infrastructures to the transformative impact of drones in military and civil society, the event highlighted innovative solutions and best practices for protecting critical digital assets in an ever-changing landscape.

The first panel, moderated by Antal Kerekes, a partner at PwC Technology Advisory Services, examined the challenges digitalization presents for military and civilian infrastructures and emphasized the need for collaboration across sectors. One key point of discussion was the role of civilian technologies in enhancing military capabilities. The roundtable highlighted success stories where civilian innovations were adapted for defense purposes, stressing that this cross-sector collaboration is essential for creating a secure digital future.

Roundtable discussion featuring DND Digital’s Andreas Dohrn, Elbit Systems’ Izhar Lev, 4iG’s László Blenessy, and CAE D&S’ József Hajdú.

