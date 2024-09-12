Prof. Dr. Ádám Lelbach, honorary university professor and chief internal medicine and gastroenterology specialist at Dr. Rose Private Hospital, spoke to us about it:

What is a Mediterranean Diet?

The traditional Mediterranean diet is an exceptionally healthy way of eating and includes:

High consumption of olive oil

High intake of legumes

Abundant use of unrefined grains

Plenty of fruit and vegetables

Moderate consumption of dairy (mainly cheese and yoghurt)

Moderate to high intake of fish

Modest amounts of meat and meat products

Moderate wine consumption with meals

When Did It Originate?

The traditional Mediterranean diet emerged in the late 1950s and early 1960s, primarily in olive-growing regions of the Mediterranean. This was just as these countries were coming out of the hardships of World War II, but before fast food culture had infiltrated the area.

Are There Regional Differences in the Mediterranean Diet?

While there are variations in the Mediterranean diet across different countries, many common elements exist. Fish consumption, for instance, varies greatly – regions like Crete and Southern Italy eat the least, while Corfu, Spain, and Portugal are among the highest consumers. With the exception of Muslim populations, moderate wine consumption during family meals is common in countries such as Greece and Southern Italy.

Different versions of the Mediterranean diet can be found in regional plant-based dishes like couscous with vegetables and legumes in North Africa, pasta or polenta with vegetables and legumes in Southern Europe, and bulgur or rice with chickpeas and beans in Eastern Mediterranean areas.

What Are the Key Features?

Nutritional studies consistently show that following the principles of the traditional Mediterranean diet contributes to a longer life. This is largely down to the fundamental ingredients of the diet. It is important to cook vegetables and legumes with olive oil, and to know how to do this properly. Ideally, cold-pressed olive oil should be used, and vegetables should be lightly cooked or prepared as part of mixed salads. Along with olive oil, common ingredients include onions, garlic, and various herbs such as parsley, oregano, dill and basil. These delicious and nutritious meals don’t require much preparation time.

Who Should Follow the Mediterranean Diet and What Are Its Health Benefits?

The Mediterranean diet is recommended for people of all ages—young, middle-aged and the elderly—unless they have specific allergies or medical conditions, such as seafood allergies or gluten intolerance. Alcohol is not recommended for people getting over pancreatitis, or for those taking certain medications. Some vegetables, such as spinach, broccoli and peas, may interact with blood thinners.

The main health benefits of the Mediterranean diet include weight management, reducing the risk of metabolic disorders (such as diabetes, gout, and high cholesterol), and lowering chances of cardiovascular disease (such as heart attacks and strokes).

Source: Geriatrics, December 2021.