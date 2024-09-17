While there has been a tectonic shift in recent years in the way employers think about investing in health programs, well-being culture is unfortunately still mostly a slogan, a task to be ticked off or simply a generic health program where it is left to HR to tactically manage well-being programs that, in reality, are mostly just a health screening.

In contrast, genuine well-being should not be just a “program” or a “theme” but rather an attitude, an ethos, part of the corporate culture of the workplace.

The “For Happy Employees” prize competition aims to promote precisely this approach since a happy employee is not only “beneficial” for a company at the micro level but also for society as a whole. A happy person is more creative, more productive and has more to offer to their environment and family, both spiritually and mentally. And one source of happiness is a job well done, for which companies can provide the proper framework.

Because leaders have a significant impact on organizational culture, when they make well-being a norm and promote it, their employees will participate in well-being programs in higher numbers, which will impact company performance. If leaders do not show such commitment, this attitude will not transfer to employees.

An excellent way to convince managers is the “Award for Happy Employees” survey, which looks at how investment in employee health and well-being programs is linked to business performance.

The hypothesis is that companies that apply for and win the “For Happy Employees” and implement outstanding workplace fringe benefits will achieve financial benefits far exceeding those of companies offering traditional health programs.

The aim of the research is not just to establish a benchmark but to demonstrate to business leaders that employee health and well-being are new measures of success.

Applications for the “For Happy Employees” award are open until Oct. 20, so there is still time to have a shot at being crowned the healthiest company of 2024.

In addition to competing and showcasing their creative HR solutions to gain the trust and loyalty of employees, all proceeds from the entry fee will be donated to Semmelweis University Pediatric Clinic.

We hope to see you on Nov. 7 at the “For Happy Employees” award ceremony in the Aranybástya restaurant, which offers one of the most stunning panoramic views of Budapest from the heart of the Buda Castle district.

