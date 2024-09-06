“In 2024, as an employer, it is mandatory to respond appropriately to this group in order to attract the most talented applicants while retaining the best professionals,” says HR specialist Attila Katkics.

“In order to create a truly attractive and long-term successful community, benefits that increase loyalty and satisfaction must be put together in a targeted manner,” the expert said, according to the report.

He also highlighted the most important issues on employees’ minds. According to him, these involve time spent at home, community and social involvement, as well as the health security of employees’ families.

He noted that these are “…Currently the most important issues to which employers must be able to give [adequate] answers.”