The summit was held from Sep. 9-10 at the Hungarian House of Music, the Museum of Ethnography, and their immediate surroundings. The organizers described it as “one of the most important and defining AI and innovation conferences in the CEE region.” It brought together hundreds of experts, business leaders, and researchers to share their insights on the future of artificial intelligence.

Key topics included the role of AI in healthcare, the transformation of the creative industries, and opportunities within the corporate sector. Special attention was given to the EU AI Act and its potential impact on various sectors.

Significant government figures such as Minister for Public Administration and Regional Development Tibor Navracsics, Minister of Defense Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky and Balázs Orbán, the political director for the Prime Minister, all spoke in person.

Navracsics unveiled an ambitious initiative to leverage artificial intelligence to develop the South Transdanubia region. This pioneering program aims to explore AI’s potential across multiple domains, including boosting investment, tourism, and environmental sustainability.

In his speech, Navracsics emphasized the necessity of integrating AI technologies into regional development strategies.

“When we think about development policy, we must discuss societal developments and education, which then pave the way for industrial policy,” he remarked. Navracsics highlighted that Hungary has ground to make up in the digital revolution.

“Hungary ranks below the EU average in terms of digital public services and digital integration. Only in terms of internet access do we approach EU standards.”

4 Points of Focus

To tackle these challenges, the government is focusing on four areas where AI can significantly contribute, the minister said. Firstly, smart city programs will aim to enhance urban living.

“Digital solutions will make towns smarter by considering citizens’ habits and movements, thus creating more intelligent urban environments,” Navracsics promised.

Secondly, AI will support public health by collecting and analyzing extensive data to improve healthcare outcomes.

“Through big data, we gather information from countless areas to advance public health,” Navracsics noted,

Under the third heading, AI-driven insights will improve sustainability, enabling more environmentally friendly investments. As Navracsics put it, “We aim to create more sustainable investments with the knowledge provided by data.”

Finally, the economic development strategy will use AI to integrate data better, fostering growth. Navracsics emphasized that these initiatives are designed to enhance the effectiveness of government policies.

“AI will make government policy smarter, more efficient, and more targeted in its responses,” he insisted. “AI is already present in tax administration, local government planning through the IKIR system, and is also utilized in tourism and healthcare,” Navracsics concluded.

Orbán, the PM’s political director, addressed the complex relationship between politics and artificial intelligence. He expressed skepticism about AI’s ability to create a genuinely Hungarian approach. While AI can assist in brainstorming and drafting documents, it falls short in developing nuanced national strategies, he argued.

“Artificial intelligence can assist in the ideation phase and write statements. In some cases, there’s suspicion that some politicians might even rely on it for this purpose,” he noted archly. However, he pointed out that an AI-generated strategy for Hungary was essentially applicable to any country, lacking the specificity needed for true national relevance.

“A strategy that works for any country essentially works for none,” Orbán commented. He emphasized instead the need for a unique approach to crafting strategies that reflect Hungary’s distinct identity.

Unique Cultural Context

“We need an extra layer of specificity to create a genuinely Hungarian strategy, and this fundamentally involves the expertise of human politicians,” Orbán noted. He argued that AI’s limitations become apparent when tailoring strategies that resonate with a particular nation’s unique cultural and historical context.

“AI cannot determine what being Hungarian means, what binds us together, or why we are willing to unite. Only the Hungarian population can provide these insights,” he said.

Orbán also discussed the broader implications of relying on AI for governance. He contrasted the Hungarian’s approach with the automated “robotic” modes of governance that he claimed were found in liberal democracies.

“The Hungarian government does not rely on autopilot mode to steer the country but rather depends on the capabilities and experience of its leaders,” he asserted. Orbán described this as a matter of sovereignty, highlighting the limitations of AI in unpredictable and challenging situations.

“Autopilot governance has its limits. It works well when things are predictable, but in turbulent times, you cannot rely solely on calculations,” he elaborated.

The political director further emphasized that AI models like ChatGPT are inherently limited by their inability to transcend their programming constraints.

“AI models cannot generate strategies that go beyond probable outcomes. They cannot suggest bold moves like those undertaken by Singapore, Israel, or Switzerland,” he said. According to Orbán, such models are confined to providing the most likely solutions, lacking the ability to offer innovative or unconventional strategies.

“To create a strategy that truly stands out, one must step outside the confines of standard rules to develop a strategy that is more than just average,” he concluded.

For his part, defense minister Szalay-Bobrovniczky told the summit the special knowledge provided by AI is needed for the country’s protection, but the human factor remains indispensable. Szalay-Bobrovniczky noted that a deteriorating environment had developed due to epidemics and wars worldwide, even while a technological revolution is taking place that holds both dangers and opportunities.

The minister said the developments provided by AI should be used in the defense industry and called for cooperation with Hungarian businesses as this would also offer them multiple opportunities.

This article was first published in the Budapest Business Journal print issue of September 20, 2024.