Lenders signed contracts worth HUF 731 billion with households in Q2, news wire MTI reported.

New home loan volume climbed 167%, while the volume of personal loans increased 55%.

In June, the average home loan contract was for HUF 18.4 million, up from HUF 11.3 mln a year earlier, supported by the government’s revamped home purchase subsidies scheme for families with children.

Subsidized home loans accounted for close to one-quarter of outlays, up from one-fifth a year earlier.

Corporate outlays came to HUF 1.072 trillion in Q2.