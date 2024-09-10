Over 67% of InterCity trains arrived more than five minutes late in August, József Gál, the party’s spokesman, told a press conference, adding that these were the worst punctuality statistics on record.

He cited Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as saying this past weekend that comparing the state of the Hungarian railway during Lázár’s time as minister with how it was before Lázár’s tenure would provide a picture of the minister’s performance.

Gál insisted that Hungarian passengers would give Lázár a “failing grade” for his work over the last two years.

He said that in 2022 only 45% of InterCity trains saw delays of more than five minutes, adding that LMP had also submitted to parliament a draft proposal calling for Lázár’s resignation.