Allegro’s entry into the Hungarian market introduces a wide-ranging product catalog, including electronics, home decor, garden tools, health and beauty items, car parts, books, and clothing. The marketplace model allows direct transactions between buyers and sellers, benefiting consumers with a broad selection of products and sellers with a reliable partner to grow their online presence.

Shoppers can also take advantage of the Allegro Smart! subscription service, which offers unlimited free delivery and exclusive deals. Users can enjoy a 12-month free trial, which includes eight free deliveries. After the trial period, the service will cost HUF 5,000 per year or HUF 1,300 per month, with free delivery options for orders over HUF 5,000 to parcel lockers and HUF 9,000 for courier delivery.

Allegro.hu also offers a price guarantee, automatically comparing prices with other popular online stores. Products eligible for this guarantee are clearly marked, and if customers find a lower price elsewhere, they will receive a coupon worth 150% of the price difference, redeemable on the marketplace.

The platform features a range of delivery options, including home delivery, parcel lockers, and pickup points, through partners such as DPD, Packeta, and UPS, as well as Express One and Magyar Posta for domestic shipments. Multiple payment methods, including card payments, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and cash on delivery, are accepted.

To enhance security, Allegro Protect automatically safeguards all transactions, offering refunds of up to HUF 1.5 million in cases where products are not delivered or sellers do not respond to returns or complaints. This protection is valid for up to two years from the date of purchase.

For businesses, Allegro.hu presents a new sales channel. Sellers can easily integrate their current online stores with the platform, benefiting from Allegro’s advanced technological solutions, including analytics tools and educational materials. The platform also offers logistics support through its “Ship with Allegro” service, which provides shipping solutions with trusted courier services. Merchants can also take advantage of Allegro’s 180-day Welcome Program, which features 0% commission on sales up to HUF 2.5 million.

With the Hungarian launch, Mall.hu, part of Allegro since 2022, will continue to operate independently within the Allegro.hu platform, offering an improved shopping experience for customers. Mall.hu users will retain access to all post-purchase services, such as order tracking, returns, and purchase history, via a dedicated interface.

“The expansion of Allegro in Hungary marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy in Central Europe,” said Matthias Frechen, Allegro’s Commercial Director. “After successful launches in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where over 2.5 million active buyers are now using the platform, Hungarian consumers – who are familiar with the marketplace model and increasingly shop online – will also benefit. Allegro stands for a wide selection and competitive prices. We are also a reliable partner for merchants, offering new opportunities for growth.”