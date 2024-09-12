The plant, which can recycle 90,000 tonnes a year, will produce advanced alloys for extrusions used in the premium automotive segment.

Located next to Hydro’s aluminum extrusion plant in Székesfehérvár, the plant will recycle both post-consumer scrap and process scrap from its own factory and customers. Hydro Extrusion Hungary is Hydro’s largest and most advanced European extrusion plant, with six aluminum presses, various surface treatment technologies and more than 300 fabrication machines.

The 60,000-tonne-capacity facility plays a significant role in the e-mobility segment.

Frank Iepema, the managing director of Hydro Extrusion Hungary (and a former shortlisted candidate for the Budapest Business Journal’s Expat CEO of the Year Award), acknowledged the support of the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, which provided a EUR 6 million cash grant and a EUR 17 million tax grant for the recycling plant.

“With this support, we were able to bring this strategic investment to Hungary, reduce imports, and expand exports,” he added. The investment has created 80 jobs.