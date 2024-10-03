The buyout offer, announced on September 11, is for HUF 266 per share, the statutory minimum.

Mevinvest was designated as the offeror on the basis of a harmonization agreement with Wingholding, Dayton-Invest and the investor Tibor Veres.

Akko Invest had total assets of HUF 41.5 billion at the end of 2023.

As the BBJ reported earlier, the Board of Directors of Akko Invest Nyrt. has provided its opinion on the mandatory public offer made by Wing Group member Mevinvest Kft. on September 10, 2024, in which the Board unanimously decided to not recommend accepting the offer.