VGD Hungary Audit Ltd. has grown dynamically over the past 20 years and is currently the 5th most successful audit service provider in Hungary in terms of revenue according to the latest Book of Lists (outside the Big4).

HLB is a well-known network service provider on international markets, with more than 46,000 employees in 157 countries, and is currently the 8th largest independent advisory network in the world.

“By virtue of this merger we are doubling our strengths and creating a uniquely professional team on the Hungarian services market, which – in addition to the customary high quality of work – will also mean a technological and thus efficiency leap for all our clients. The HLB Group is keen to embrace the benefits of technological progression, and as a member of the group in Hungary we can offer our clients additional, fast, and fully customized worldwide solutions in all areas of audit and advisory, whether it is international auditing or advising on transactions overseas,” said Gyöngyi Ferencz, who will continue her career as managing partner of HLB Hungary after the merger.

HLB Hungary’s team of experts with experience in various industries and sectors provides comprehensive audit services based on key risk areas and internal controls. The shared values and cultures of the two companies also ensure that all VGD employees will continue to work in a secure and engaging workplace, where they can find further development opportunities and future professional success, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Ethical, social and environmental compliance and demonstrating this properly are both inescapable for international companies today. HLB Hungary says that it will be happy to support its clients in the future with sustainability reporting and ESG audits.

“This merger will make HLB Hungary a key player on the Hungarian audit market. We are proud that this agreement will further strengthen the hitherto successful work and achievements of the entire audit team”, added Gyöngyi Ferencz.