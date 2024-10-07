This acquisition will expand PwC’s consulting business with e-commerce, package logistics, media market as well as data service and market research expertise.

Under the terms of the agreement, GKID will become part of PwC Hungary, at the same time six professionals, including its three owners – Norbert Madar, Szabolcs Timár and Ildikó Cserjés-Kopándi, will join the company.

GKID is a leading research and consulting firm in the areas of e-commerce, retail and logistics. The transaction also extends to Trendsight Kutató and Tanácsadó Kft., which, in close cooperation with GKID, is also the publisher of the podcast entitled “Vedd fel a versenyt” (Take up the competition).

“With this new acquisition, PwC will bolster its competitiveness in the Hungarian and regional markets,” said Antal Kerekes, consulting and technology leader, PwC Hungary.

“It will enable us to gain a foothold in the continuously growing and rapidly changing areas of retail and e-commerce and will add data reporting capabilities to our team of more than 40 experts dealing with data assets,” he noted.

GKID’s achievements include Hungary’s best known and most comprehensive e-commerce research series, the Digital Commerce Survey, and eToplista, a high prestige ranking of e-commerce companies.GKID has also created the first parcel volume-based model of the Hungarian e-commerce market, which goes back nearly a decade.

“Our e-commerce reporting is now recognised as an industry and regulatory standard,” said Szabolcs Timár, one of GKID’s co-founders.

Ildikó Cserjés-Kopándi emphasised that GKID started the measurement of the Hungarian parcel logistics market based on uniform data reporting, as well as the measurement of streaming platform usage, which has a major impact on digital media consumption patterns.

“With this transaction, our primary goal is to expand GKID’s e-commerce services and to strengthen our competitiveness and position by joining PwC’s broad technology and strategy consulting portfolio. It is our priority objective to extend our standard services to regional markets, in addition to the Hungarian market, by leveraging PwC’s international expertise,” said Norbert Madar, co-founder and senior consultant, GKID.

Ádám Gusztáv Nagy, director, technology consulting, PwC Hungary, noted that “GKID’s research and e-commerce expertise will clearly contribute to PwC’s ability to provide a wide range of solutions for the retail and e-commerce sectors, whether it’s about market or macroeconomic trends, expansion, or understanding new business models.”