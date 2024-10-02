The two companies will coordinate strategic decisions to provide better passenger experience and customer service, Máté Lóga, the state secretary for economic strategy at the National Economy Ministry, said at the signing ceremony.

He noted that cooperation had been improved since the state of Hungary had become majority owner of Ferenc Liszt International operator Budapest Airport.

Emmanuel Robert Menanteau, an executive of Vinci Airports, which holds a minority stake in Budapest Airport, said the partners would be able to better exploit synergies to provide a higher standard of service to airlines and passengers.