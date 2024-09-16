According to a statement by the Ministry of National Economy Ministry, Fábián said at the event in Brussels that Hungary’s government treated the automotive industry and battery manufacturing as a strategic sector.

He added that the government made every effort to ensure the country continued progressing toward the 2035 target for banning internal combustion engines.

He added that Hungary was the first member state to call attention to the need for intervention and had drafted a new action plan for promoting electromobility at the EU level.

That action plan was unveiled at an informal meeting of the Competitiveness Council in Budapest in the summer, Fábián noted.