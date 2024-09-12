This move is set to make 70% of the company’s capital city deliveries entirely emissions-free, as the company continues its push toward carbon neutrality. The electric vans will be charged using renewable energy sources at DHL’s Budapest facility, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

This fleet expansion marks a crucial step in DHL Express’s global climate goals, which include converting 60% of its vehicles to electric by 2030, with the remainder running on over 30% sustainable fuel. The ultimate aim is to achieve full carbon neutrality by 2050. The addition of these new electric vans will reduce DHL Express Hungary’s CO2 emissions by more than 10%.

“With all of our products and services, we can offer green alternatives, which not only reduce our own carbon footprint but also help our customers reduce their indirect emissions—such as those generated by shipping or distribution. There is increasing demand from consumers who expect their deliveries to have the smallest possible carbon footprint,” said Ádám Mészáros, CEO of DHL Express Hungary.

In addition to electrifying its fleet, the company is in the process of installing solar panels at its regional sites and has already introduced 59 electric vehicle charging stations at its Budapest facility, all powered by renewable energy. DHL’s offices at Budapest’s Ferihegy 1 terminal are now running entirely on green electricity.

DHL currently operates 170 delivery vans across Hungary, of which 43 are electric. The company began developing its electric vehicle charging network in 2021 and plans to continue expanding its use of renewable energy solutions in the coming years.

DHL Partnering With Ford for Sustainable Mobility

DHL Express chose Ford E-Transit vans for its fleet expansion, working closely with Ford Central and Eastern Europe to customize the vehicles to meet the specific needs of DHL couriers. The vans feature unique designs, such as walk-through access between the driver’s cabin and the cargo area for faster and more efficient loading and unloading. The cargo space is equipped with non-slip shelving to improve safety.

“Ford Pro has a leading role in the commercial vehicle market in Hungary, including the electric cargo vehicle segment. Ford is at the forefront of electrification and decarbonization, and as part of our sustainability efforts, we place great emphasis on smooth operation. Our nationwide service network and the ‘Blue Oval Charge Network’ across Europe ensure increased vehicle availability, thereby enhancing mobility. Our collaboration with DHL is a complex and internationally successful example of how we can tailor our electric vehicles to meet the most intricate customer needs while supporting sustainable business efficiency,” said Andrea Kővágó-Laky, CEO of Ford Hungary.

The newly delivered vans also prioritize safety and efficiency. Each vehicle is equipped with a 360-degree camera, additional steps, and handrails to support the couriers’ day-to-day operations. The vans have a range of 240 kilometers on a single charge, allowing DHL to complete its daily delivery routes within Budapest and its surrounding areas.