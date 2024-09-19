Following the completion of the acquisition in May 2023, a comprehensive integration process was initiated, one of the important steps of which is to continue operations in Hungary under the Ayvens name.

Ayvens operates a fleet of 3.4 million vehicles in 42 countries worldwide, of which more than 550,000 are electrically powered. In Hungary, Ayvens provides mobility solutions to nearly 3,000 customers and manages a fleet of around 33,000 vehicles.

Ayvens’ unique market position will enable the company to pave the way to zero emissions and the digital switchover, and to further shape the industry through innovative, technology-based services.

“There is a need for mobility services that offer sustainable, flexible solutions and we believe that the merger of the two companies offers us the opportunity to take the operating leasing market to a new level together with our customers and partners. This is also reflected in Ayvens’ motto: Better with every move – we are working to make tangible progress every step of the way, whether it’s sustainability, developing mobility solutions or improving the customer experience,” said Tímea Pesti, CEO of Ayvens Hungary.

According to the CEO, sustainability goes beyond fleet electrification for companies. Flexibility is a key driver to a more sustainable mobility, whether it’s extending lease contracts for cars that come back after 3-4 years, recycling younger cars for short-term rental, or even selling leased cars that come back in perfect condition, serviced and tracked throughout.

This comprehensive portfolio of services ensures that the market-leading fleet management company can find a solution for every specific need, thus aligning its customers’ company car use with real usage patterns, to create a more sustainable corporate mobility culture.

The rebranding also affects ALD | LeasePlan’s used car sales business. The online platform and LeasePlan car showroom in Budaörs, which offers used cars returned from the leasing fleet under warranty to private buyers, has not only changed its name but also its design: it is now called Ayvens used car showroom with a renewed image. ALD CarMarket, the global auction platform for B2B resellers, has been renamed Ayvens Carmarket.

“The new brand was launched by our parent company in October last year and since then the rebranding process has started in every country around the world. As part of this process, Ayvens has arrived in Hungary, which is a milestone in the integration process, as from now on we will be able to offer our customers and partners the highest quality mobility services under a single, common brand. The final harmonization of our service processes and the legal merger is expected to take place in 2025”, said Pesti.

The CEO emphasized that for customers and partners, the rebranding will mean nothing other than the familiar processes under a new name and new colors, but through the familiar channels.