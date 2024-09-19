The number of tourists who stayed in accommodation in Hungary was close to seven million in June-August, up 9% from the same period a year earlier, Nagy said.

The number of guest nights rose 3% to almost 18 million during the period, he added.

Passenger numbers at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International reached 11.5 million by the end of August and could come to 17.5 million by year-end, beating the record number in 2019 by over one million, Nagy noted.

Cargo volume at the airport could reach 270 million tonnes by year-end, boosted in part by Hungarians’ online purchases, he added.