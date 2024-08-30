The number of tourism nights recorded at various accommodation establishments across the country increased by 2%, while the number of tourist arrivals rose by 4.1% compared to the same period last year.

In total, 2.4 million guests spent approximately 6.6 million nights at tourist accommodations, including commercial, private, and other establishments. The rise in tourism activity was notably supported by international guests, whose tourism nights surged by 5.4% year-on-year. In contrast, the number of nights spent by domestic tourists slightly declined by 0.3%.

International Tourism Drives Growth

International arrivals saw a significant increase of 11% in July 2024, contributing to a 5.4% rise in international tourism nights, which reached 2.8 million. Commercial accommodations, which include hotels, registered a notable portion of these visits, hosting 703,000 international guests who spent 1.8 million nights. Hotels were particularly popular, accounting for 69% of the international tourism nights, with a 7.9% increase from the previous year.

Among regions, Debrecen and its surroundings experienced the highest growth in international tourism nights at 11%. However, the Greater Budapest tourism area saw a decline of 15% in international overnight stays, even as the capital city itself reported an 8.6% increase in the number of nights spent by foreign tourists.

Domestic Tourism Shows Mixed Results

Domestic tourism, which has been a stable component of Hungary’s tourism industry, presented mixed results. The number of domestic tourist arrivals dropped by 0.5%, and the number of nights they spent fell slightly by 0.3% compared to July 2023.

Despite this, certain regions still experienced growth, with the Szeged region leading with an 11% increase in domestic tourism nights. Budapest also saw a notable 9.3% rise in domestic overnight stays, while Lake Balaton, a traditionally popular destination, witnessed a slight decline of 0.4%.

Revenue Growth Outpaces Visitor Growth

While the overall growth in tourism activity was moderate, the financial performance of the sector was more robust. The total gross sales revenues of tourist accommodation establishments reached HUF 134 bln in July 2024, marking a 12% increase at current prices from the previous year.

Additionally, spending through the Széchenyi Recreation Card, a popular payment method for domestic tourists, increased by 3%, totaling HUF 7.5 bln.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the first seven months of 2024, tourist accommodation establishments recorded a total of 24.5 million tourism nights, representing a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The growth was driven by a strong 11% rise in international tourism nights, while domestic tourism nights grew by a modest 1.9%.