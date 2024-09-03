In the first two months of summer, 2.9 million foreign and domestic travelers spent 7.9 million guest nights outside the capital.

In addition to Budapest and Lake Balaton, several rural destinations are considered summer hits, according to NTAK data.

One of the destinations showing the most significant growth in visitor traffic among domestic guests was Szeged (170 km southeast of Budapest) and its surroundings.

Debrecen (225 km east) and its surroundings were also very popular among foreign visitors.