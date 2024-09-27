Close to 7 million visitors stayed at tourism accommodations in Hungary over the summer, 8.6% more than last year’s record, the agency said.

In January-August, guest turnover rose close to 11% nationwide and climbed over 22% in the capital, it added.

Tourism accounts for over 12% of Hungary’s GDP and provides the livelihoods for around 400,000 families. The sector generates more than 10% of central budget revenue and accounted for around one-third of the EUR 2.9 billion surplus in the balance of trade of services in the second quarter.