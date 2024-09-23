According to novekedes.hu, Balaton Park will host a round of the Superbike World Championship on July 25-27 and the MotoGP on Aug. 22-24 next year.

The races are returning to Hungary after a hiatus of more than 30 years as Balaton Park makes upgrades for its “Grade A” license, the report noted.

A 10-year race contract was signed, extending from 2025 until 2034, while Balaton Park signed a three-year cooperation agreement with the Hungarian Mobility Development Agency of István Széchenyi University on promotion and organization.

Balaton Park Circuit is located in Balatonfőkajár (90 km southwest of Budapest by road), near Lake Balaton.