This year, Georgia will be the guest of honor at one of Hungary’s largest wine festivals, showcasing its unique wine culture.

Known for its 8,000-year-old winemaking tradition, Georgia will present its amber-colored, skin-fermented white wines, which are produced using ancient methods.

The festival will also highlight Georgian cuisine. This includes the world-renown khachapuri (a cheesy flatbread served with butter and egg yolk).

Similarly to the previous few editions of the festival, the event will welcome wine lovers with VIP terraces, professional programs, as well as wine-cultural and gastronomic experiences.