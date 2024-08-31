“Bridging Civilian and Military Innovations” will bring together industry leaders, military officials, and technology experts to explore the convergence of civilian digital innovations with military applications. The primary objective will be to foster collaboration between these sectors to enhance digital security and address the complex challenges modern defense systems face.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. with a networking breakfast, allowing attendees to connect and discuss the day’s themes in an informal setting. The elegant ambiance of the Dorothea Hotel Budapest will serve as the perfect backdrop for this high-profile gathering of stakeholders from the civilian and military sectors.

The first keynote address, delivered by Balázs Hendrich, deputy CEO of the Defense Innovation and Research Center, Hungary, will set the tone for the day by emphasizing the critical importance of integrating civilian technological advancements into military digitalization efforts.

Hendrich will highlight the need for advanced know-how in sensitive and complex areas such as internal security, disaster control, and infrastructure protection. His speech will underscore the necessity of fostering collaboration between civilian and military sectors to develop robust digital defenses capable of addressing modern security challenges.

Following the keynote, the first roundtable discussion will focus on integrating civilian technologies into military applications. Key topics will include:

Collaborating for a Secure Digital Future: Policy and Practice: What policies and practices are needed to ensure effective collaboration between civilian and military sectors?;

What policies and practices are needed to ensure effective collaboration between civilian and military sectors?; Civilian Tech in Military Applications: Success Stories and Lessons Learned: highlighting successful case studies where civilian technologies were effectively adapted for military use;

highlighting successful case studies where civilian technologies were effectively adapted for military use; Innovative Civilian Technologies Enhancing Military Capabilities: Which cutting-edge civilian technologies have the potential to boost military operational capabilities significantly?;

Which cutting-edge civilian technologies have the potential to boost military operational capabilities significantly?; Developing a Mobile and Flexible Digital Infrastructure: The challenges and solutions related to creating mobile and flexible digital infrastructure that can adapt to the dynamic needs of modern military forces.

The roundtable panelists will be Andreas Dohrn, managing director of DND Digital; Wolfgang Bauer, CEO of Elbit Systems Deutschland; László Blénessy, member of the board of directors of 4iG; and József Hajdú, managing director of CAE D&S, Central Europe. The roundtable will be moderated by Antal Kerekes, PWC Partner, responsible for Technology Advisory Services, Digitalization and Enterprise Performance Management.

The discussion will conclude with a summary of key takeaways, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration to address the evolving threats in digital security.

The second keynote, delivered by István Sárhegyi, acting CEO at 4iG Space and Defence Technologies, will focus on the transformative impact of drones on military operations. Sárhegyi will discuss the broad spectrum of drone applications, from combat and defense to reconnaissance. He will also highlight the strategic development of drone production capacities and the potential for dual-use drone technologies, which originated in the civilian sector, to be adapted for military purposes.

The second roundtable will then delve into the future trends and collaborative opportunities in drone technology. Key discussion points will include:

The Broad Spectrum of Drones – Combat, Defense, and Reconnaissance exploring the diverse applications of drones in military operations;

exploring the diverse applications of drones in military operations; Drone Defense Systems – Protecting Against Unmanned Threats: Covering the growing need for effective defense systems against unmanned aerial threats;

Covering the growing need for effective defense systems against unmanned aerial threats; Dual-use Drone Technologies – From Civilian Innovation to Military Application: Highlighting the potential for civilian drone innovations to be repurposed for military use;

Highlighting the potential for civilian drone innovations to be repurposed for military use; Future Trends in Military Drone Use and Collaboration Opportunities: Emerging trends in drone technology and the opportunities for collaboration between civilian and military sectors.

The roundtable panelists will be Avishay Regev, chairman of the supervisory board of DND; Stefan Loebel, director of business development at Airbus DS Airborne Solutions; Yon Rosenberg, deputy CEO of 4iG Space and Defense Technologies; and Izak Lev, the director of global business development and network warfare systems at Elbit. The roundtable will be moderated by Wolf Illner, managing director of BSD.

The discussion will highlight the importance of regulatory frameworks, the integration of AI-driven drones for enhanced reconnaissance, and the creation of resilient drone defense ecosystems.

The DUIHK CEO Breakfast will provide a pivotal platform for bridging the gap between civilian and military innovations. The event will offer valuable insights into the strategic, technological, and collaborative aspects of digital security and drone technology. Key takeaways will likely include the importance of fostering ongoing collaboration between civilian and military sectors, the need for advanced technological solutions to address modern security challenges, and the potential for innovative civilian technologies to enhance military capabilities.

As the event concludes, attendees can participate in a final networking session, exchanging ideas and exploring potential partnerships. The DUIHK CEO Breakfast will facilitate meaningful dialogue and lay the groundwork for future collaboration to strengthen the digital defenses of civilian and military sectors.To learn more about the event or to register to attend the breakfast, follow the links to the dedicated page on the German chamber website.