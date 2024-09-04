With the summer vacation period coming to an end, the city’s public transport system now operates at a higher frequency to accommodate the increased number of commuters, particularly students, who are returning to their regular routines.

The shift to the school term schedule means that buses, trams, and metro services will run more frequently throughout the day, especially during peak hours in the mornings and afternoons. This adjustment is designed to handle the surge in passenger numbers typically seen at the start of the academic year.

BKK emphasized the importance of this change, noting that the lighter schedules during the summer months were suitable for the reduced number of passengers, but the return to regular, more frequent service is necessary to manage the influx of students and workers now that the school year has begun.

In their announcement, BKK also highlighted that commuters should prepare for more crowded roads and public transport, especially on popular routes and near schools during the morning rush hours. The increased number of students traveling to and from school is expected to add to the usual congestion, making certain areas of the city particularly busy.

Moreover, BKK issued a reminder to all road users, including motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians, to exercise additional caution and patience during this period of transition.

With more children walking or biking to school, there will be a noticeable increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic, particularly in the vicinity of schools and educational institutions. Motorists are urged to be more vigilant and to adhere to speed limits, especially in school zones, to ensure the safety of all road users.