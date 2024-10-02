“I am proud to join thousands worldwide on this significant day in expressing my respect and appreciation of a family man, a devoted Christian and a unique life journey,” Orbán said in his letter.

He said Carter held a “special place” in the hearts of Hungarians, having earned their respect and “won our hearts”.

Orbán said the Hungarian nation would always think of Carter as the U.S. president who had returned the Holy Crown, “the symbol of Hungary’s 100-year statehood and Christian tradition”, to Hungary.

The prime minister concluded his letter by expressing his gratitude to the 39th U.S. president for his “brave commitment” to the Hungarian nation.