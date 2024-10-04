Speaking at the Hungarian Cultural Center, Káel said over 500 international productions had been made in Hungary over the past 20 years, drawn by the country’s unified tax rebate system, the level of security, and its outstanding studios.

He said there were five studios in and around Budapest, and that capacity would climb by 22% when the expansion of the National Film Institute’s base in Fót, on the outskirts of the capital, was completed. He also pointed to the excellence of Hungary’s film industry professionals, capitalizing on 123 years of accumulated know-how.

The ratio of Hungarian crew on international productions stands at 80%, he added. Last year, USD 910 million was spent on film productions in Hungary, four times the amount in 2018, he said. The number of productions with budgets over USD 1.5 mln doubled, he added.

Káel noted that Hungarian film professionals had won 27 Oscars since 1934. Hungarian Movie Days serves as a showcase of Hungary’s film industry for British producers and production companies, he said.