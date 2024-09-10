The film, with the working title “Operation Kabul”, is based on the true story of Operation Shaman Shield, when Hungarian soldiers evacuated 540 people, including 180 children, from Afghanistan as NATO forces withdrew.

The shooting of the film started early in August and is expected to wind up in the second week of November, producer Tamás Lajos told MTI.

A release date is planned for the fall of 2025, he added.

The film, directed by Zsombor Dyga and a production of Szupermodern Studio, was awarded HUF 2.8 billion (EUR 7 million) from the National Film Institute. The Hungarian Defense Forces are providing consulting support for the film and co-production partners are Sárkányok Produkció and the Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund (MTVA).