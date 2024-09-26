This year, the exhibitions of the best-known Hungarian galleries will be placed in an international context by a dozen highly renowned foreign invitees. Galleries from Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia and Slovakia will send works to be presented at a joint stand curated by artist Márton Nemes. The combined value of the foreign works will be around EUR 1 million (HUF 400 mln).

Nemes was the exhibiting artist of the Hungarian Pavilion of the Venice Biennale this year, and will make his curatorial debut at the request of BCT.

One of the most exciting pieces of the international exhibition is Wim Delvoye’s “Caterpillar” (2004), a tracked machine that the artist transformed into a Gothic cathedral. The artwork is valued at HUF 50 million-HUF 100 mln.

Amélie Bertrand’s work “I’ll Face Each Day With a Smile” (2024) will also be on show at BCT. Her latest paintings will be exhibited at the Musée de l’’Orangerie in Paris from October, surrounded by Monet’s paintings.

The curatorial selection includes renowned foreign artists such as Adel Abdessemed, Omar Ba, Igor Hosnedl, Gerold Miller, and Jonny Niesche.

The fair has become a defining event of the Hungarian contemporary art scene. Some 30 Hungarian galleries will be represented, and high quality is ensured by a professional committee.

“In addition to paintings, sculptures, photos and installations worth millions of forints, those interested can also find quality works of art of modest value,” the organizers say of the event. “The aim of BCT is to give serious attention to the actors of the Hungarian contemporary scene at the European level, so that representatives of the profession, artists, galleries, art collectors and the audience can meet each other.”

Among the highlights from the Hungarian galleries is the oil painting “Langyos Víz” by László Méhes of the Nemes Gallery. The painting from 1973 is described as “one of the outstanding works of Hungarian hyperrealism.”

Kálmán Makláry Fine Arts will bring the works of South Korean contemporary artists, and is preparing a special selection for this year’s fair.

The Vintage Gallery presents one of the works of Vera Molnar, who passed away last year. The public will be able to see one of Zsófi Barabás’ pieces among the offering of the Erika Deák Gallery, and Einspach & Czapolai Fine Art will enrich the repertoire with a painting by István Nádler.

This year’s BCT program will be accompanied by a two-day conference on the relationship between art and business, exclusive guided tours and educational programs for children and adults.

The Budapest Contemporary Art Fair will be complemented by a charity online auction with objects donated by the exhibiting galleries. Bidding will be possible on the Axioart platform, and the organizers will donate the proceeds to the Autistic Art Foundation, which aims to support people with autism.

A Hungarian-language teaser video is available on YouTube (search for Budapest Contemporary), or you can check out the fair’s website (in Hungarian and English) at budapestcontemporary.com.

Navracsics: ECofC Title Opportunity to ‘Reposition’ Veszprém

The title of European Capital of Culture, which the town of Veszprém (110 km southwest of Budapest) and the Lake Balaton region held last year, presented an excellent opportunity to “reposition” the area, Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development Tibor Navracsics told an international conference assessing the experiences of the program and the opportunities for the region. According to the conservative daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet [Hungarian Nation], Navracsics praised the region’s richness in historical landmarks, natural beauty, culture and traditions, saying it was on par with “other, more popular touristic regions in Western Europe.” The program aimed to strengthen local communities and “showcase Hungarian elements in European culture and European traits in Hungary’s culture,” Navracsics said. The organizers had emphasized the reconstruction of buildings rather than infrastructure, as is habitual during the ECofC year, and focused on sustainability, he added.

This article was first published in the Budapest Business Journal print issue of September 20, 2024.