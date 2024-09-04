Speaking after the informal meeting of the EU General Affairs Council in Budapest, János Bóka told a press conference that participants agreed that demographic issues should be factored into EU decision-making more, and should be represented in EU policies.

Responding to a question, Bóka also said the government was looking into the legal possibilities of gaining compensation from the EU for its costs incurred in border protection.

The presidency of the Council of the European Union rotates among the 27 EU member states every six months.

The country holding the presidency guides the work of the Council and represents all member states in negotiations with other EU institutions. Hungary took over the presidency of the Council of the European Union for the second time in July and will continue to hold it until the end of the year.