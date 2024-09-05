Varga noted that pensions have been raised by 18.5% last year and 6% this year. Pensions next year could increase by around 3.2%, equal to the expected annual inflation rate.

The annual bonus equivalent to a full month’s pension will be paid for the fifth time in February, he added.

The minister also claimed that even in wartime, the government is keeping its promise to pensioners and protecting the value of pensions.

Talking about the budget deficit, Varga said that it will be reduced to 4.5% of GDP this year, then fall to 3.7% next year and 2.9% in 2026. He also argued that the national debt ratio will improve from year to year.