According to a report by 444.hu, Orbán emphasized that based on Hungary’s historical experience in 1956, the country would have opted for caution, prioritizing the protection of Hungarian lives over direct confrontation.

“Based on the ’56 experiences, we probably wouldn’t have done what President Zelensky did 2.5 years ago, because it’s irresponsible, because it seems that he put his country on the defensive, so many people died, so much territory was lost, and I repeat, it’s their right, it’s their sovereign decision, they could do it, but if we had been asked, we wouldn’t have advised it, because in ’56 it was what it was. Because we have learned that we must be careful here, and we must be careful with very precious Hungarian lives. You cannot just throw them away in front of others,” he said.

This comparison between Hungary’s 1956 revolution and Ukraine’s current struggle against Russian invasion has sparked outrage from various political factions in Hungary. Opposition parties were quick to criticize Orbán’s comments. The Socialist Party labeled him a “traitor,” demanding his resignation from both public office and the country. Péter Ungűr, co-leader of the LMP (Politics Can Be Different), condemned the suggestion that Hungary would not have defended itself in a similar situation, calling it “shocking” that someone who professes patriotism would advocate such a stance.

Meanwhile, Péter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza Party, expressed outrage at Orbán’s use of the memory of Hungary’s 1956 revolution for contemporary political purposes, stating that Orbán had “crossed all lines” by drawing such a parallel and urged him to step down immediately.

In response to the uproar, Balázs Orbán released a video statement on social media to clarify his position. He reaffirmed Hungary’s “rock-solid” pro-peace stance and stressed that his remarks had been misinterpreted.

“The heroes of 1956 are national heroes, adding that their memory is sacred and unassailable; they were right and did the right thing,” Orbán stated.

He also claimed that Hungary continues to be pressured by “pro-war propaganda,” which distorts historical context to serve contemporary political agendas.

The report by 444.hu notes that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s administration has been criticized for not taking a firmer stand against Russian aggression, despite earlier statements—such as one made by Orbán in 2008—emphasizing Central European countries’ duty to speak out clearly against military aggression.