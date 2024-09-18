While the total funding value saw a substantial rise from EUR 560 mln in Q2 2023 to EUR 940 mln in Q2 2024, the number of funding rounds decreased by 35%, from over 250 in Q2 2023 to over 150 rounds this quarter. This dichotomy signals the CEE ecosystem’s continued reliance on fewer, larger deals, which accounted for nearly 70% of the raised capital.

Mega-rounds for companies such as a no-code CRM Creatio, an online grocery delivery platform Rohlik, and a satellite technology provider ICEYE were significantly driving momentum in the market. The scarcity of smaller rounds in the region reflects ongoing challenges in securing investments due to harsh economic conditions, reduced foreign funds activity, and a pause in public funding programs.

While the increase in total funding is a positive sign, Vestbee’s CEO and VC investor, Ewa Chronowska, cautions that the CEE region remains vulnerable to macroeconomic fluctuations and geopolitical challenges.

“Although we’ve seen growth in overall investment, the decrease in the number of rounds signals that early-stage startups still face significant challenges in raising capital. The market remains uncertain, but there’s a palpable sense of anticipation in Central and Eastern Europe, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting a trigger that will reignite investor interest in the region and propel the market to the funding levels seen in 2019-2020,” she notes.

Regional Leaders and Sectoral Trends

Poland, Estonia, and Ukraine led the CEE region in terms of the number of funding rounds, accounting for nearly 55% of the total investment for the quarter. The countries recorded 39, 26, and 18 rounds respectively. The Czech Republic also played a key role, particularly through Rohlik’s round of EUR 160 million, contributing over 20% of the region’s total funding.

The top sectors that garnered the most attention from investors in Q2 2024 were Enterprise Software, e-commerce, AI, energy, financial services, and SaaS. They only partially reflect larger global trends, as both in Europe and worldwide it was AI that emerged as a top-funded industry.

What is more, Coinvest Capital, Fiedler Capital, BADideas.fund, Firstpick, Fortech Investments, Morningstar Ventures, Tera Ventures, Underline Ventures and Earlybird VC established themselves as one of the most active VC funds in the region.

Notable Deals in Q2 2024

Ukrainian-founded, U.S.-based startup Creation secured EUR 180 mln in a venture round, marking it the largest disclosed investment. It was followed closely by another mega round of EUR 160 mln raised by Czech’s Rohlik. Other prominent deals included a EUR 86.2 million Series D round for Polish-Finnish Iceye and a EUR 55.4 million Series B round for Romanian (and U.K.-based) Fintech OS.

New VC Funds in the CEE Region

Several new venture capital funds were also launched in Q2 2024, further boosting the ecosystem. Bucharest-based Early Game Ventures launched a EUR 60 mln Fund II to support early-stage startups, Polish Radix Ventures closed the first EUR 41 mln of its EUR 60 mln deeptech fund, and a UVCA (Ukrainian Venture Capital Association) opened a USD 300 mln fund to support Ukraine’s private equity and tech sectors.

What is more, Hungarian and U.S.-based Interactive Venture Partners kicked off its EUR 50 mln inaugural fund and Prague-based Kaya VC made a close on its fifth EUR 80 mln fund to support Slovak, Polish, and Czech startups.

Global and European Funding Trends

Globally, venture capital funding reached USD 79 billion in Q2 2024, marking a 16% increase from the previous quarter. Notably, for the first time in a decade, Europe outpaced Asia, securing USD 16 billion (up 31% from Q1), while Asian startups faced challenges due to US-China tensions. Europe’s leading sectors were AI (USD 3.3 billion), fintech (USD 3 billion), and sustainability (USD 2.5 billion), with AI emerging as the top industry.

Vestbee’s full VC Funding In CEE Report Q2 2024 is available here.