He was speaking at the István Széchenyi Agricultural and Food Technical College, Vocational Training School and College, where he officially opened the agricultural vocational training academic year, according to agroinform.hu.

Nagy said that if anyone has a perspective on the future, it is the young people who see their future in agriculture.

Almost everything in the sector is constantly changing: new technologies have to be learned, the latest tools and equipment have to be worked with, Nagy said.

However, one thing must never be in jeopardy: the production of daily bread, the minister warned.