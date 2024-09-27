In August 2024, the average number of employed persons aged 15–74 increased by 39,000 compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 4.748 million. The number of unemployed persons stood at 210,000, resulting in an unemployment rate of 4.2%, according to the KSH report.

Looking at the broader period of June to August 2024, employment remained strong with 4.752 million people in work, a year-on-year increase of 31,000. Male employment decreased slightly to 2.502 million, while female employment rose by 43,000 to 2.25 million.

The unemployment rate during this period was 4.3%, a 0.2 percentage point rise from the previous year. The number of unemployed persons grew by 12,000 to 211,000. Unemployment among men reached 112,000, with their unemployment rate climbing to 4.3%. Meanwhile, 100,000 women were unemployed, maintaining an unemployment rate of 4.2%.

The KSH also noted that the average duration of job search stood at 9.8 months. Of the unemployed, 40% had been seeking work for less than three months, while 36% had been searching for a year or more.

Administrative data from the National Employment Service indicated a slight decline in the number of registered job seekers. By the end of August 2024, there were 225,000 registered job seekers, a 1.7% drop compared to the previous year.

In terms of sector breakdown, Hungary’s domestic primary labor market employed 4.586 million people, 43,000 more than a year earlier. The number of people working abroad remained stable at 108,000, while the number of public workers decreased by 10,000 to 58,000.

The employment rate for those aged 15–64 increased by 0.4 percentage points to 75.2%. Male employment in this age group dipped slightly to 78.9%, while female employment rose by 1.3 percentage points to 71.4%.