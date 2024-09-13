Lázár called out Hungary’s earlier Socialist governments for signing contracts with the Austrians that had put the Hungarian side at an “unwarranted disadvantage”.

While the state of Hungary plowed even more money into GySEV, the Austrians failed to keep up with their part of the capital raises, while keeping their veto right, he claimed.

The minister also noted that GySEV was owned by the states of Austria and Hungary, and Strabag. Austria’s competition authority has now cleared Hungary’s acquisition of Strabag’s stake, he added.

In German, GySEV is also known as the Raaberbahn.