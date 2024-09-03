As part of this long-term partnership, the Hungarian-owned BioTechUSA will provide sports nutrition supplements to both the men’s and women’s first teams of FC Barcelona. The range of products includes proteins, vitamins, and recovery supplements, complemented by nutritional science expertise and knowledge transfer.
Additionally, the partnership will produce publicly available case studies on specific products, published annually with input from FC Barcelona’s expert staff and medical team. Furthermore, FC Barcelona professionals will conduct a series of lectures in Hungary to share the Barcelona methodology with local elite sports professionals, supported by BioTechUSA’s sports nutrition specialists.
Nationwide Campaign to Follow Announcement
In celebration of this global partnership, BioTechUSA has launched an integrated nationwide campaign throughout September. The campaign will be visible across various platforms in Hungary, including building wraps, billboards, city lights, in-store displays, social media, public relations, and other online channels. The campaign will extend to Slovakia, one of BioTechUSA’s key export markets, in October.
The creative visuals feature FC Barcelona stars Gavi, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, and Frenkie de Jong. The entire concept and graphic design were developed in-house by BioTechUSA.
“FC Barcelona is extremely selective in choosing its global partners, which is not surprising given that every brand in the world aspires to partner with such an emblematic club with tens of millions of fans and enormous marketing value,” said Bálint Lévai, CEO and co-owner of BioTechUSA.
He added, “We are thrilled that our products’ premium quality and in-house expertise far exceeded the expectations of the Catalan team’s experts. We felt from the early stages of negotiations that our values and philosophies aligned, and we are convinced that a very successful period lies ahead of us. We also hope that our 30 years of expertise in the development and production of supplements will contribute to further sports successes for the elite athletes of one of the world’s largest and most popular teams in the coming years.”
Szabolcs Attila Tóth, BioTechUSA’s Marketing Director, commented on the partnership: “In FC Barcelona, we have found the international partner with whom we can communicate about our products and brand globally, in a manner befitting one of Europe’s largest dietary supplement brands. FC Barcelona sought a global partner that is dynamic, internationally recognized, and reliable, with a proven product portfolio. This led them to choose BioTechUSA, particularly given that our company has its own product development capabilities, opening the door to co-developing new products and solutions.”